Drugs, debacles and a hell of a lot of winners: the highs and lows of Frankie Dettori

Wouldn’t it be just like Frankie Dettori to bring an end to this latest dramatic saga in his career by stealing all the headlines again on Champions Day at Ascot?

Saturday is the day that was supposed to bring down the curtain on his British riding career, a day on which the clock has been ticking all year – except now, in typical fashion, Dettori has delivered one final twist with the announcement that he will continue riding indefinitely, albeit in the US.

But then few sporting careers have delivered as many twists as that of Dettori . . .