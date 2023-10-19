Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureFrankie Dettori
premium

Drugs, debacles and a hell of a lot of winners: the highs and lows of Frankie Dettori

Sam Hendry recounts the major ups and downs of an eventful career

author image
Sam HendryDigital journalist
Frankie Dettori roars with joy after winning the 2015 Derby on Golden Horn
Frankie Dettori roars with joy after winning the 2015 Derby on Golden HornCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Wouldn’t it be just like Frankie Dettori to bring an end to this latest dramatic saga in his career by stealing all the headlines again on Champions Day at Ascot?

Saturday is the day that was supposed to bring down the curtain on his British riding career, a day on which the clock has been ticking all year – except now, in typical fashion, Dettori has delivered one final twist with the announcement that he will continue riding indefinitely, albeit in the US.

But then few sporting careers have delivered as many twists as that of Dettori . . .

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 19 October 2023
icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures