Christmas nap: leading jockeys and trainers on their best chance of a festive winner

We asked some of the biggest names in the sport for their best chance of a winner over the festive period. Last year they produced ten winners at 9-2, 100-30, 13-2, 30-100, 7-2, 7-2, 4-9, 2-9, 7-2 and 4-6. Here are the horses the good and the great believe will win over the coming few days.

December 26

Phil Kirby, trainer of Micks Jet (11.52 Wetherby)

I'm looking forward to her in the mares' novice hurdle. She won a bumper at Cheltenham, was third in a Listed race back there and is a nice horse.

Alan King, trainer of Es Perfecto (12.45 Kempton)

He delighted us with his chasing debut at Cheltenham, you wouldn't see a novice jump better than he did that day. He's been given a bit of time since then, seems in good order and should run well in the novice handicap at Kempton on Boxing Day.