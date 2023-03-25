FA Cup final clash means the Derby to be run earlier than usual

This year's Derby remains without a sponsor and also a confirmed off-time, with British Flat racing's £1.5 million signature prize set to be run earlier than in recent years due to an unusual clash with the FA Cup Final.

A replacement has still to be named for Cazoo, whose backing for the premier Classic was revealed to have ended in August after an association that lasted for two runnings. Alongside the search for a successor, the Jockey Club is waiting on the outcome of the FA Cup's semi-finals on April 22 before agreeing a Derby post-time with ITV.

Aside from the behind-closed-doors year of 2020, the Derby has been listed for a 4.30pm start since 2015, when the event was pushed back from 4.00pm to maximise the television audience. However, with the last three FA Cup Finals having kicked off between 4.45pm and 5.30pm, it seems inevitable the Derby will need to take place earlier in the afternoon.