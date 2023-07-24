'You've got to do something' - trainers sharing yards could happen more often says James Evans

The economic pressures facing trainers could force more to follow his example and share yards, said James Evans.
Data released by the Thoroughbred Group last week showed the number of licensed trainers in Britain has fallen by 17 per cent during the last decade.
Evans, who trains 17 horses in Worcestershire alongside Henry Oliver, previously shared stables and gallops with John Spearing, who died in March.
