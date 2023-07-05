Yarmouth deluge results in extraordinary 66mm of rain in less than 12 hours - but track fit to race

Yarmouth clerk of the course Richard Aldous says that the track is in "great nick" for its meeting on Thursday despite an extraordinary 66mm of rain in less than 12 hours.

The going at the course changed from good to firm to soft after the downpour between 7pm on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday, but Aldous is pleased with the way the track handled the deluge and said there are no problems ahead of the six-race card, which begins at 2.30pm.

"We're currently soft but we hope most of the rain has passed now," he said on Wednesday. "We have no problems at the moment and we have dealt with rainfall like this before. It's a track that now drains fairly quickly and takes the rain really well. We're quite happy at the moment, but we'll wait and see if any more rain affects it too."

Aldous acknowledged that climate change, which often results in prolonged hot and dry spells and short bursts of heavy rain, was causing challenges.

He said: "The climate always makes it difficult when you also have to irrigate for long periods of time during the summer when it's been so dry, and then this happens.

"We were considering irrigating because it was good to firm a few days before the meeting, but we let nature take its course on this one."

Yarmouth has had issues in the past with horses slipping on rain-soaked ground, including in August 2015 following the reopening of the course after the home straight was relaid.

"The track remains in great nick at the moment and long may it continue," said Aldous. "The staff we have know they'll be doing extra hard work during the summer months and we're now hopefully reaping those rewards."

