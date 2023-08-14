William Muir retains faith in Pyledriver as he plots path to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for stable star

William Muir insists his confidence in Pyledriver has not been dented despite his King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes defeat, but is unsure if the six-year-old will run again before the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

Owned by the La Pyle Partnership, Pyledriver was bidding to win the Ascot highlight for the second year running, but could finish only fifth behind Hukum.

He is entered in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday week, but another option is Kempton's Unibet September Stakes next month.