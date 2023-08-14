Racing Post logo
William Muir retains faith in Pyledriver as he plots path to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for stable star

Pyledriver: what lies ahead for the King George winner after his racing career?
Pyledriver: Arc is his main targetCredit: Edward Whitaker

William Muir insists his confidence in Pyledriver has not been dented despite his King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes defeat, but is unsure if the six-year-old will run again before the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

Owned by the La Pyle Partnership, Pyledriver was bidding to win the Ascot highlight for the second year running, but could finish only fifth behind Hukum.

He is entered in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday week, but another option is Kempton's Unibet September Stakes next month.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 14 August 2023Last updated 16:25, 14 August 2023
