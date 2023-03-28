William Hill fined record £19.2 million for failing to protect customers

Three companies that fall under the umbrella of the William Hill Group will pay a total of £19.2 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering (AML) failures, the Gambling Commission revealed on Tuesday.

The record fine, which eclipses the £17m action taken against Entain last August, comes after it was found that customers were able to deposit large sums of money without the appropriate checks.

One customer was allowed to open a new account and spend £23,000 in 20 minutes without any checks, while another was permitted to spend and lose £70,134 in a month without sufficient checks.

The payment will be made to socially responsible good causes with WHG (International), which runs williamhill.com, hit with a £12.5m fine. Mr Green, which runs mrgreen.com, an online gambling company founded in 2007, will pay £3.7m, while the William Hill Organization Limited, which oversees more than 1,300 betting outlets across Britain, will pay £3m.

Andrew Rhodes, chief executive of the Gambling Commission, told the BBC's Today programme: "The reason we have the requirements to have controls in place is to stop people being able to spend such large amounts of money so quickly without intervention.

"It may be that they can't afford it, it may be that it's a choice they want to make, but we have to have safeguards in place, and William Hill accept that they simply didn't have them at this time."

Rhodes added in a statement on the Gambling Commission website: "When we launched this investigation the failings we uncovered were so widespread and alarming serious consideration was given to licence suspension.

“However, because the operator immediately recognised their failings and worked with us to swiftly implement improvements, we instead opted for the largest enforcement payment in our history.”

The Gambling Commission's latest action comes less than a week after it handed out a £7.1m fine to the Kindred Group, with the organisation's Platinum Gaming – which runs Unibet – and 32Red fined for social responsibility and AML failures.

It is the 26th enforcement case concluded by the Gambling Commission since the start of the last year.

Rhodes said: “In the last 15 months we have taken unprecedented action against gambling operators, but we are now starting to see signs of improvement. There are indications that the industry is doing more to make gambling safer and reducing the possibility of criminal funds entering their businesses.

“Operators are using algorithms to spot gambling harms or criminal risk more quickly, interacting with consumers sooner, and generally having more effective policies and procedures in place.”

The cases which led to the punishments occurred between 2020 and 2021, before 888 Holdings completed its takeover of William Hill last year.

An 888 spokesperson said: "The settlement relates to the period when William Hill was under the previous ownership and management. After William Hill was acquired the company quickly addressed the identified issues with the implementation of a rigorous action plan.

"The entire group shares the Gambling Commission’s commitment to improve compliance standards across the industry and we will continue to work collaboratively with the regulator and other stakeholders to achieve this."

There had been speculation that William Hill could be facing a penalty as high as £30m and so David Brohan, analyst at stockbrokers Goodbody, said the figure was at the lower end of expectations.

However, he added in a note: "The quote from Andrew Rhodes about a licence suspension being considered is quite alarming, as are some of the individual cases highlighted in the statement."

888's share price, which has fallen sharply over the last 12 months, was down 1p at 53.5p on Tuesday morning.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.