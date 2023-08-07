What's on this week: a blend of top-level action and two unique team events

Monday

There is Group 3 action to start the week with top-class hurdler Vauban on show in the Ballyroan Stakes (4.35 ) at Naas. Colin Keane takes over on the five-year-old, who was last seen thumping his rivals in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot. He clashes with King George V Stakes runner-up Valiant King and Irish Derby fourth Peking Opera.

It is the culmination of Windsor's sprint series with the Final (7.30 ) attracting 15 runners, including Haymaker, who won his qualifier over course and distance off a 4lb lower mark in May. Count Otto, Lequinto, Sterling Knight, Indian Creak and Antiphon have also won at the track already this year.

Elsewhere, jumps racing takes place at Cork, while Ayr and Ripon stage six-race Flat cards. Monday also signals the start of a 12-day break in the British jumps season until Perth's fixture on Saturday August 19.

Tuesday

Entries are made for five of the six races on Qipco British Champions Day: the Long Distance Cup, Champion Stakes, QEII, Sprint and Fillies & Mares. The meeting is on October 21.

At Ffos Las, Golden Shot, the latest improver from the Sir Mark Prescott ranks, tackles the the 1m6f amateur jockeys' handicap (2.35 ). He lost narrowly at odds-on last time and will give Frederick Daly his first ever ride.

Catterick and Ripon host afternoon meetings with evening all-weather action on offer at Chelmsford. In Ireland, jumps racing takes place at Roscommon.

Wednesday

Brighton's festival of racing commences with 27 entered already for the Brighton Mile Challenge Trophy (4.30 ). Tony Carroll has had two winners since 2015 in the feature handicap and has three potential runners, including the hat-trick seeking Youarenotforgiven.

There are some smart Godolphin-owned prospects entered at Kempton's evening fixture including Measured Time (6.30 ), a four-length winner on his only start, and two-year-old newcomer Classic Encounter, who is out of Group 1 winner Zhukova.

Racing also takes place at Pontefract, Bath, Sligo and Yarmouth.

Tom Segal reveals his ante-post selections for the Nunthorpe In Wednesday's edition of the Racing Post, in the latest instalment of ante-post Pricewise.

Chepstow: hosts Racing League action for the first time on Thursday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Thursday

The Racing League heads to Wales for the first time as Chepstow hosts the second round of the team event. All seven races feature on ITV and look set to reach maximum fields, with 225 entries made.

It is Challenge Cup (4.00 ) day at Brighton where the lightly raced Tajanis will be a rare chance at the track for William Haggas. The Newmarket trainer's only runner at the course this season was successful and the 75-rated three-year-old will be interesting, having chased home Saturday's Goodwood winner Sweet William at Doncaster last time out. Tom Marquand is already booked to ride.

Asadna could be sent to Salisbury in search of a first victory since his blistering Ripon success on debut. He disappointed in the Coventry and was controversially moved to Alice Haynes before running a creditable third at Newbury. He could be dropped back into novice company (6.23 ).

The afternoon's entertainment includes cards at Nottingham and Yarmouth, with Sligo and Sandown completing the day's racing.

Friday

Triple Time, the 33-1 winner of the Queen Anne, won the mile novice event (6.15 ) at Haydock two years ago and a future star could be among Friday's runners, with a candidate to fill that role Caviar Heights, who runs in the same Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum silks.

The Brighton Bullet (4.00 ) is one of Brighton's seasonal highlights, with last year's third and three-time course winner Batchelor Boy among the entries.

There is also action at Thirsk, Musselburgh and Newmarket. Tipperary and Wexford race in Ireland.

City Of Troy: superb Superlative winner could go for Group 1 glory in the Phoenix Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Saturday

The first two-year-old Group 1 of the year is up for grabs at the Curragh as the Phoenix Stakes takes centre stage at 4.35. Aidan O'Brien has won the race a record 17 times and is poised to have a strong hand again with City Of Troy, River Tiber and Matrika entered.

It is Shergar Cup day at Ascot with Frankie Dettori having his final rides at the team-event raceday. He captains Europe and makes up the team with Olivier Peslier and Bauyrzhan Murzabayev. They look to top the standings against Great Britain and Ireland, the Rest of the World and the Ladies teams.

Haydock's card is worth close attention with the Rose of Lancaster Stakes (3.00) the headline event while Newmarket also has Group 3 action with the Sweet Solera Stakes (3.40).

There is also racing at Redcar, Lingfield, Kilbeggan and Ayr.

Sunday

Attention turns to France for more top-level action in the Prix Jacques Le Marois, where there should be plenty of British and Irish interest. Triple Time could make his first appearance since recording his Queen Anne shock, while Modern Games and The Foxes may also participate in the Deauville Group 1.

Windsor's mile novice contest (3.35) could be worth monitoring. Last year it was the launchpad for Dubai Mile, who won at Group 1 level later that season and finished fifth in the Derby.

Leicester and Downpatrick also stage meetings.

