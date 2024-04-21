'We've not done it yet' - Patrick Wadge plotting finishing flourish in bid to seal conditional jockeys' title
Patrick Wadge outlined his plans to finish the season with a flourish as he closes in on the British conditional jockeys' title.
Wadge holds a seemingly unassailable six-winner lead over Bradley Harris going into the final week of the season following a victory at Ayr on Saturday.
It was the 3lb claimer's 36th success of a stellar season and with the three-day Perth festival starting on Wednesday, there will be plenty of chances to add to his tally for boss Lucinda Russell and mentor Peter Scuadmore before Sandown's finale on Saturday.
Published on 21 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 16:00, 21 April 2024
