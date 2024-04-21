Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:07 WincantonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:07 WincantonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We've not done it yet' - Patrick Wadge plotting finishing flourish in bid to seal conditional jockeys' title

Patrick Wadge after riding the first treble of his career
Patrick Wadge: on course for more celebrations at Sandown on SaturdayCredit: John Grossick

Patrick Wadge outlined his plans to finish the season with a flourish as he closes in on the British conditional jockeys' title.

Wadge holds a seemingly unassailable six-winner lead over Bradley Harris going into the final week of the season following a victory at Ayr on Saturday. 

It was the 3lb claimer's 36th success of a stellar season and with the three-day Perth festival starting on Wednesday, there will be plenty of chances to add to his tally for boss Lucinda Russell and mentor Peter Scuadmore before Sandown's finale on Saturday.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 21 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 21 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain