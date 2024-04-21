'We've not done it yet' - Patrick Wadge plotting finishing flourish in bid to seal conditional jockeys' title

Patrick Wadge outlined his plans to finish the season with a flourish as he closes in on the British conditional jockeys' title.

Wadge holds a seemingly unassailable six-winner lead over Bradley Harris going into the final week of the season following a victory at Ayr on Saturday.

It was the 3lb claimer's 36th success of a stellar season and with the three-day Perth festival starting on Wednesday, there will be plenty of chances to add to his tally for boss Lucinda Russell and mentor Peter Scuadmore before Sandown's finale on Saturday.