'We weren't consulted' - on-course bookmakers' body expresses its concerns over changes to fixture list
The British Racecourse Bookmakers' Association (BRBA) has outlined its concerns about the potential impact of the changes to next year's fixture list on attendances at smaller meetings.
Among the proposals unveiled last week, which were recommended by the cross-industry commercial committee and approved by the BHA board, are the introduction of 170 Premier racedays and better use of Sunday racing.
A large number of the top-class fixtures will feature higher prize-money and are designed to showcase the best racing in a bid to increase fan engagement and improve revenues.
- 'I've been really impressed with him' - Clifford Lee hoping Royal Rhyme can cause Champion Stakes upset
- 'We'd have been going there with a touch of uncertainty' - Shaquille team opt to miss Champions Sprint at Ascot
- Pat Eddery memorabilia including Arc-winning trophy fetches £74,000 at unique Newmarket auction
- Coltrane camp concerned heavy rain may scupper bid to go one better in Long Distance Cup on Champions Day
- Inspiral ruled out of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day
