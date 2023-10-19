'We weren't consulted' - on-course bookmakers' body expresses its concerns over changes to fixture list

The British Racecourse Bookmakers' Association (BRBA) has outlined its concerns about the potential impact of the changes to next year's fixture list on attendances at smaller meetings.

Among the proposals unveiled last week, which were recommended by the cross-industry commercial committee and approved by the BHA board, are the introduction of 170 Premier racedays and better use of Sunday racing.

A large number of the top-class fixtures will feature higher prize-money and are designed to showcase the best racing in a bid to increase fan engagement and improve revenues.