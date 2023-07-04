Racing Post logo
'We were celebrating before the happy couple tied the knot' - George Boughey reflects on massive weekend

Via Sistina (Jamie Spencer) is a very impressive winner of the Dahlia Stakes
Via Sistina: winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

George Boughey was not at the Curragh to watch Via Sistina win her first Group 1 on Saturday.

Instead, he watched the race in a Southport hotel shortly before attending the wedding of his friend Henry Lascelles and Violet Hesketh.

"We watched the race from the hotel bar," said the trainer. "My friend Henry was getting married, and Via Sistina's owners Steve and Becky Hillen were invited to the wedding.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 4 July 2023Last updated 16:51, 4 July 2023
