'We were celebrating before the happy couple tied the knot' - George Boughey reflects on massive weekend

George Boughey was not at the Curragh to watch Via Sistina win her first Group 1 on Saturday.

Instead, he watched the race in a Southport hotel shortly before attending the wedding of his friend Henry Lascelles and Violet Hesketh.

"We watched the race from the hotel bar," said the trainer. "My friend Henry was getting married, and Via Sistina's owners Steve and Becky Hillen were invited to the wedding.