'We hope he's still unexposed' - Charlie Hills believes Ayr Gold Cup favourite Orazio retains Group-race potential

Charlie Hills is hopeful Saturday's Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup favourite Orazio could still be Group class as the trainer bids to win the prestigious sprint for the first time.

Hills, who has enjoyed a fruitful season with the likes of Khaadem and Ancient Rome, believes there is more to come from Susan Roy's four-year-old, who has a rating of 101 after winning three of his eight starts.

"I hope he can still be competitive off his mark," Hills said of the 8-1 chance. "He could be a Group horse one day. He’s still quite lightly raced – he was a good two-year-old and slightly lost his way last year, and we’ve just had to be patient with him. We hope he’s still unexposed."