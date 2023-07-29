'We had more than conversation about whether it was worth it' - Shaquille team might have quit training

They may be flying high with crack sprinter Shaquille but husband-and-wife team Julie Camacho and Steve Brown could have been part of racing's worrying trainer drain.

A recently published study revealed a 17 per cent fall in trainer numbers in Britain over the last decade and the Malton partnership that has just completed a Group 1 Commonwealth and July Cup double might have become part of that frightening statistic.

Asked on Saturday if he and his wife had ever thought about quitting, Brown said: "Definitely. Before Judicial came, we had more than one conversation about whether it was worth it, without a shadow of doubt.