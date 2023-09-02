'We couldn't be happier with her' - Classic winner Cachet poised for long-awaited return at Doncaster

Cachet: back after a break of almost 15 months from the racecourse Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Cachet , who gave George Boughey and Highclere Thoroughbred Racing a first Classic win in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last year, will return from nearly 15 months in the racing wilderness at Doncaster's St Leger Festival on Thursday week.

Last seen when finishing fifth to Inspiral in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, the four-year-old impressed connections in a racecourse gallop at Chelmsford on Thursday and is on course to resurface in the Group 3 Sceptre Stakes over 7f on Town Moor.