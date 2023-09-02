Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We couldn't be happier with her' - Classic winner Cachet poised for long-awaited return at Doncaster

NEWMARKET, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: William Buick riding Cachet (light blue) win The Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse on April 12, 2022 in Newmarket, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Cachet: back after a break of almost 15 months from the racecourseCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Cachet, who gave George Boughey and Highclere Thoroughbred Racing a first Classic win in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last year, will return from nearly 15 months in the racing wilderness at Doncaster's St Leger Festival on Thursday week.

Last seen when finishing fifth to Inspiral in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, the four-year-old impressed connections in a racecourse gallop at Chelmsford on Thursday and is on course to resurface in the Group 3 Sceptre Stakes over 7f on Town Moor.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 2 September 2023Last updated 16:00, 2 September 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain