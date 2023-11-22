'We can go bigger and better' - Tingle Creek an option for Boothill if Fry's chaser can star again at Ascot

Boothill provided Harry Fry with an emotional victory at Ascot earlier this month and the strapping chaser will bid to justify Grade 1 ambitions in the feature Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase back at the Berkshire track on Saturday.

The eight-year-old has a flawless chase record at Ascot, including success in this race 12 months ago, and he returned with a sparkling four-length win there last time, which prompted a tearful reaction from Fry after what had been a tough few weeks for the yard in which his wife Ciara had suffered serious injury following an accident.

Fry said on Wednesday: "We were delighted with Boothill's reappearance as we'd had a tough few weeks. Ciara had a bad injury and spent quite a bit of time in hospital, and the win was what we do everything for – good horses winning good races.