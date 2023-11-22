Racing Post logo
'We can go bigger and better' - Tingle Creek an option for Boothill if Fry's chaser can star again at Ascot

Boothill: successful on his seasonal debut
Boothill: will bid to enhance his superb Ascot record on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Boothill provided Harry Fry with an emotional victory at Ascot earlier this month and the strapping chaser will bid to justify Grade 1 ambitions in the feature Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase back at the Berkshire track on Saturday. 

The eight-year-old has a flawless chase record at Ascot, including success in this race 12 months ago, and he returned with a sparkling four-length win there last time, which prompted a tearful reaction from Fry after what had been a tough few weeks for the yard in which his wife Ciara had suffered serious injury following an accident.

Fry said on Wednesday: "We were delighted with Boothill's reappearance as we'd had a tough few weeks. Ciara had a bad injury and spent quite a bit of time in hospital, and the win was what we do everything for – good horses winning good races.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 22 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 15:00, 22 November 2023

