Uttoxeter's meeting on Sunday faces midday inspection on Saturday due to forecast rain

Uttoxeter's hurdle-bumper card on Sunday is subject to a midday inspection on Saturday due to forecast rain.

The Staffordshire course was forced to cancel the chase races at the fixture this week due to waterlogged ground and the meeting is now under threat.

The going is described as heavy with standing water in places on the hurdle course.

Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said on Friday: "The rain on Saturday is going to be the deciding factor. We're due a dry day today but we could have anything between seven to 20 millimetres of rain on Saturday. We would need it to be the lower end of that range to give us a fighting chance.

"It's a popular meeting and has been sold out for weeks. It's always well supported by the local community and we'll just have to keep assessing the weather and conditions."

