Uttoxeter could switch to all-hurdle card in bid to resume racing on Saturday

Storm-ravaged Uttoxeter has been unable to stage any racing since October 8 and may have to switch to an all-hurdle card in a bid to restart its season at the track on Saturday.

In an unusual step, the track is to inspect their chase course five days out at 7.30am on Monday morning to determine whether they can keep their seven-race card intact or ask the BHA to alter the format to six hurdles races and a bumper.

The Staffordshire track has faced the brunt of both Storm Babet and Storm Cieran in recent weeks and was forced to abandon its meeting on October 20 whilst its November 3 fixture was switched to Ffos Las.

The track recorded 173mm of rain through October, which was 70mm more than fell in the same period in 2022, and has had a further 41mm in November.

After further rain on Sunday morning and the potential for more in midweek, officials have had to move fast to come up with an alternative plan as both courses are described as heavy.

Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said on Sunday: “We’ve had some rain here this morning. It's not as much as we were expecting but there is some more forecast later on.

"The chase course would not take much more but the hurdle course is in better shape as we have a bit more space to play with. We’ll have a look tomorrow and make a call.

“We relocated our last fixture to Ffos Las and lost our meeting on October 20 due to Storm Babet. Then Storm Cieran came through and it just hasn’t had time to dry out. One plus is it will be fresh ground when they finally do get on it.”

Carlisle has called an inspection for its meeting on Monday at 8am on raceday morning.

The Cumbrian track is soft, heavy in places on the chase course and soft on the hurdles track with heavy rain predicted overnight and before racing.

Read this next:

The track took it surprisingly well, considering that parts of it 'were under more than a foot of water'

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.