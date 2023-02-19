'Unfortunately that's the hand we're dealt at the moment' - quick ground at Newbury leads to a walkover

Sunday's card at Newbury began with a walkover as continuing dry weather and restrictions on watering combined to result in unseasonably quick ground.

Nicky Henderson withdrew Quick Draw from the £18,150 novice handicap chase, handing the prize to Dalamoi, the only other declared runner.

The going was described officially as good to firm, at a track where Environment Agency restrictions bar watering during the winter months.

The previous weekend's Betfair Hurdle meeting had been run on ground so quick that four track records were broken, and there had been scant rain since.

Clerk of the course Keith Ottesen stressed that trainers had been kept abreast of conditions and said: "We're in phase one of improving our irrigation system but unfortunately these things take time.

"Since our last meeting we've had 0.4mm of rain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning and we haven't had anything more than the odd shower since January 15 and it's now February 19.

"South central England has become incredibly dry and our ground is quicker than we'd want it to be and what you'd expect towards the end of wintertime.

"With the high pressure remaining it has dried a notch in the last three days and it's good to firm ground. There's moisture there but it's a bit dry on top. Unfortunately that's the hand we're dealt at the moment."

Just 35 horses were declared for the seven races on Newbury's card and three of the five withdrawals made on Sunday were due to the ground.

Ascot staged a walkover in November when four horses withdrew from a 3m novice handicap chase because of quick ground, leaving Milan Bridge to collect the £8,169 first prize.

In October Pentland Hills secured £8,713.60 for first place after sole rival Aucunrisque was withdrawn shortly before a novice chase at Huntingdon.

