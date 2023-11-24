Racing Post logo
Two men arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Cheltenham's November meeting

Our Champ leads the runners in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle into the home straight at Cheltenham racecourse
Cheltenham: over 60,000 spectators attended the November meetingCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Two men were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault during the November meeting at Cheltenham last Friday.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police read: "Police responded to a report that two men had sexually assaulted a woman without her consent at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday [November 17]. Two men from the West Midlands were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and later released on police bail."

A spokesperson for the Jockey Club, which runs the racecourse, declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation.

Enquiries are also ongoing after a man was head-butted during the Paddy Power Gold Cup card on Saturday. No arrests were made from the incident which happened in a building at the racecourse.

A man also attempted to steal from a shop on Friday, which police are not following up as the items were recovered.

The statement added: "It was also reported that a man had attempted to steal from a shop on site on Friday. The items were recovered and given back to the shop. No further action was taken.

"Officers also responded to an assault within a building at the racecourse on Saturday afternoon (November 18) after it was reported that a man had been head-butted. No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing."

Just over 60,000 spectators were at Cheltenham's three-day fixture.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 24 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 24 November 2023

