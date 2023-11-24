Two men arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Cheltenham's November meeting

Two men were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault during the November meeting at Cheltenham last Friday.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police read: "Police responded to a report that two men had sexually assaulted a woman without her consent at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday [November 17]. Two men from the West Midlands were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and later released on police bail."

A spokesperson for the Jockey Club, which runs the racecourse, declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation.

Enquiries are also ongoing after a man was head-butted during the Paddy Power Gold Cup card on Saturday. No arrests were made from the incident which happened in a building at the racecourse.

A man also attempted to steal from a shop on Friday, which police are not following up as the items were recovered.

The statement added: "It was also reported that a man had attempted to steal from a shop on site on Friday. The items were recovered and given back to the shop. No further action was taken.

"Officers also responded to an assault within a building at the racecourse on Saturday afternoon (November 18) after it was reported that a man had been head-butted. No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing."

Just over 60,000 spectators were at Cheltenham's three-day fixture.