Two men arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Cheltenham's November meeting
Two men were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault during the November meeting at Cheltenham last Friday.
A statement from Gloucestershire Police read: "Police responded to a report that two men had sexually assaulted a woman without her consent at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday [November 17]. Two men from the West Midlands were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and later released on police bail."
A spokesperson for the Jockey Club, which runs the racecourse, declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation.
Enquiries are also ongoing after a man was head-butted during the Paddy Power Gold Cup card on Saturday. No arrests were made from the incident which happened in a building at the racecourse.
A man also attempted to steal from a shop on Friday, which police are not following up as the items were recovered.
The statement added: "It was also reported that a man had attempted to steal from a shop on site on Friday. The items were recovered and given back to the shop. No further action was taken.
"Officers also responded to an assault within a building at the racecourse on Saturday afternoon (November 18) after it was reported that a man had been head-butted. No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing."
Just over 60,000 spectators were at Cheltenham's three-day fixture.
Published on 24 November 2023inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 24 November 2023
