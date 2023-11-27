Troy's Derby commentary chart among Sir Peter O'Sullevan auction lots

The chart used by Sir Peter O'Sullevan when commentating on his final Derby for the BBC will go under the hammer on Thursday.

It is one of the choice lots at the annual lunch commemorating the 'Voice of Racing' at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

O'Sullevan, who was behind the BBC microphone for all the top races from 1947 to 1997 and became the sport's most famous commentator, used the chart when calling the 200th Derby in 1979, a race won by Troy. His jockey Willie Carson will be among the 500 guests at the event and he has agreed to sign it.

The Jockey Club has donated an opportunity for four people to enjoy a luxurious dining experience at Cheltenham on the second day of the festival next March, with a champagne reception, six-course tasting menu and afternoon tea, while Fred Done has given a VIP package for four at the 2024 Betfred Derby.

Other lots at the auction, which will be conducted by Nick Nugent from Goffs, include a one-quarter life-size bronze version of the sculpture of Frankie Dettori, which was unveiled at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day.

Nicky Henderson will receive the annual award, following on from past recipients such as Aidan O'Brien, Sir Henry Cecil and Lester Piggott, while the guest speaker will be Sir Mark Prescott.

The annual event is the principal fundraising initiative of the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust, which was set up in 1999 following the success of the first two award lunches. It has raised more than £5 million for various charities over the last quarter of a century.

