Tributes paid following death of top owner Mike Grech at the age of 63

Prominent racehorse owner Mike Grech, who invested heavily in the sport in Britain and Ireland and achieved Grade 1 success last year, has died at the age of 63.

Grech initially made his mark in racing through his partnership with Stuart Parkin, but in recent years the Salford businessman raced his horses in his own name, Claudio Michael Grech .

Known for his spending power at the sales, Grech had a deep passion for horses and craved big-race success, which Brandy Love delivered him in the Grade 1 Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse in April last year.

This summer, Grech announced he was taking a "sabbatical" from racing after selling his horses in training. The move came in the aftermath of his business, debt solution company Quality Insolvency Services Limited, being placed in administration last November.

Parkin said on Wednesday: "Mike's true values in life were his love for his family and his passion for his horses, and thirdly his focus on business. He will be sadly missed and my thoughts go to his family at this time."

Grech and Parkin's interest in racing was sparked by a visit to a Cheltenham Festival preview evening in Cheshire, where a friendship with Nicky Henderson was formed.

The majority of their team was trained by Henderson, including Grade 2 winners Constantine Bay, River Wylde, Claimantakinforgan and Mr Whipped.

"We had some incredible memories together at the track, the sales and spending time with various trainers and building some fantastic friendships," said Parkin. "It's been a cracking journey and I'm sorry he didn't get to complete everything he was hoping for."

Recalling the early days of Grech's time in racing, Henderson said: "He and Stuart came to us and the horses were great and we had some wonderful days with a lot of laughs along the way. He was an amazing character and there was never a dull moment – he was very entertaining and great fun.

"Every day was a party day to him and it's impossible to believe we won't be seeing him again. Even though the horses had relocated to Ireland by last year, we saw a lot of him and stayed friends. It's so sad and we feel very sorry for all his family."

When the joint venture with Parkin ended four years ago, Grech decided to continue on his own and enlisted the help of former leading trainer Henrietta Knight to rebuild his racing interests.

In 2020, Grech was revealed as the buyer of a number of high-priced jumpers at the sales, including Gallyhill for £450,000 and Keskonrisk for £370,000.

Having had success in Ireland, he decided to move his entire team across the Irish Sea, with Knight saying the decision had been taken due to the owner working more over there.

Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Joseph O'Brien sent out runners for Grech in Ireland. Following the dispersal of Grech's team of horses, the Mullins-trained Brandy Love went on to race in the new ownership of Joe and Marie Donnelly, while stablemate I Am Maximus was sold to JP McManus shortly before his triumph in the Irish Grand National.

Born in Italy, Grech moved to Salford via London in his youth and, along with wife Maxine, set up the Manchester Academy of Community Gymnastics to provide affordable sporting facilities for young people in the area.

Grech is also survived by seven children, daughters Jenna and Olivia, Osha and Mimi, son Rocco and stepsons Oliver and Rio.

Funeral details will be announced in due course.