'This is just the beginning' - World Pool enjoys record-breaking year in 2023

World Pool, the global pool betting operation created and run by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, has closed its season which boasted a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover totalling HK$7.4 billion (approx £769.5 million/€885.5m).

It was a record-breaking year for World Pool, which covered 222 races, up from 154 in 2022. For the first time it included events in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Australia, while extra contests were taken from the UK and Ireland.

The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot set a new single race turnover record of HK$66.2m, overtaking the 2022 Derby at Epsom which totalled HK$66.1m.

King George day at Ascot in July produced the biggest jump in turnover for a UK or Irish raceday, rising by more than 13 per cent to HK$287m, while 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket and the first and third days of Royal Ascot also posted year-on-year increases.

Michael Fitzsimons, executive director of wagering products at the HKJC, was delighted with the performance of World Pool during the year.

He added: "We’ve not only seen records broken and growth in countries where World Pool was already in operation, but a very promising reception in new jurisdictions too.

"We’d like to thank all of our partners around the world for their commitment and passion in helping us to grow World Pool. This is just the beginning."

The World Pool has become an important new source of revenue for those British and Irish racecourses involved, who receive up to £800,000 for each raceday they stage.

In June it was revealed that the Tote had struck a new five-year deal with the HKJC which included exclusivity to operate the British and Irish Tote pool on World Pool racedays.

