Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'There's pressure but I'd rather have her than not' - Owen Burrows welcomes arrival of 1.6 million guineas yearling filly

Frankel filly will soon head to Lambourn
Frankel filly out of Millisle will soon head to LambournCredit: Laura Green

Owen Burrows, who hit the heights with Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes this year, has been boosted by the news his string next term will include the most expensive filly bought at the prestigious yearling sales in Newmarket this autumn.

Burrows, who also won May's Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan with Anmaat, will soon have seven extra boxes at his Lambourn base and expects to have a team of around 60 to go to war with in 2024.

That number is set to feature the Frankel filly out of the Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle, who cost Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa Al Maktoum a whopping 1,600,000gns in October.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 25 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 15:30, 25 November 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain