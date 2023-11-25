'There's pressure but I'd rather have her than not' - Owen Burrows welcomes arrival of 1.6 million guineas yearling filly

Owen Burrows, who hit the heights with Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes this year, has been boosted by the news his string next term will include the most expensive filly bought at the prestigious yearling sales in Newmarket this autumn.

Burrows, who also won May's Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan with Anmaat, will soon have seven extra boxes at his Lambourn base and expects to have a team of around 60 to go to war with in 2024.

That number is set to feature the Frankel filly out of the Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle, who cost Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa Al Maktoum a whopping 1,600,000gns in October.