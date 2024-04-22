'There could be another big handicap in him' - Alan King reveals big-race plan for Favour And Fortune

Alan King denied Willie Mullins extra big-race glory at Ayr on Saturday and he expects Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Favour And Fortune to be a force in major handicap hurdles next season.

In the colours of Hemmings Racing, the six-year-old edged out the Mullins-trained Bialystok in the Grade 2 contest and a novice chasing campaign will be delayed, as King nominated the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham's November meeting as an early-season aim.

That is no surprise given the Barbury Castle trainer has won the race twice, with Elgin in 2017 and Harambe two years later, and he hopes Favour And Fortune can continue to flourish in lucrative contests next season.

"Beating Willie Mullins makes a change," said King. "It was very good though and I've always said he'd be a better horse when the ground dries up, and he showed that on Saturday.

"He's finished for the season now and I'd imagine we'll train him for the Greatwood. He'll jump a fence but we won't go chasing yet, he's not had a lot of racing and I think he could do with another season to harden him a bit."

King added: "I hope he'll continue to improve after Saturday. The handicapper can't be ridiculous after what he did, so there could be another big handicap in him."

Favour And Fortune was recording his third victory of the season on his first try at handicap level. He finished second in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in December after victories at Hereford and Wetherby, and also ran respectably when sixth in the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival.

King's stable star Edwardstone also finished sixth in the Supreme in 2020 and had his novice chasing season delayed after unseating on his sole start over fences later that year.

In the 2020-21 campaign he went on to finish third in the Betfair Hurdle and fifth in the County Hurdle before flourishing over fences the following season – culminating with victory in the 2022 Arkle.

Read more:

Local boy does good as Alan King lands Scottish Champion Hurdle with Favour And Fortune

Monster 4,462-1 four-timer puts Willie Mullins in the ascendancy for first British title, and he ain't letting up

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.