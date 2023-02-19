Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'The weather is proving to be a challenge' - watering under way at Cheltenham as dry spell continues

The opening of last year's Cheltenham Festival Trials Day. With a £10 admission fee to the Best Mate enclosure it makes a tempting day out
Cheltenham: tracks are already being watered ahead of next month's festival Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cheltenham has already started watering before the festival and is preparing to do so until jump racing's flagship meeting begins next month to counter a dry long-range forecast. 

Just 3mm of rain have fallen at the course since January 15 while a series of frosts has hampered grass growth, conditions which clerk of the course Jon Pullin described as a "challenge".

A severe lack of rain has led to unusually quick conditions across Britain during February. Fakenham's meeting on Friday was cancelled due to hard ground while Newcastle's Thursday card was undermined by 31 non-runners when firm appeared in the going description. Quick ground led to a walkover on Sunday at Newbury, where restrictions ban watering during winter.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 19 February 2023Last updated 19:39, 19 February 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain