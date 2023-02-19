'The weather is proving to be a challenge' - watering under way at Cheltenham as dry spell continues
Cheltenham has already started watering before the festival and is preparing to do so until jump racing's flagship meeting begins next month to counter a dry long-range forecast.
Just 3mm of rain have fallen at the course since January 15 while a series of frosts has hampered grass growth, conditions which clerk of the course Jon Pullin described as a "challenge".
A severe lack of rain has led to unusually quick conditions across Britain during February. Fakenham's meeting on Friday was cancelled due to hard ground while Newcastle's Thursday card was undermined by 31 non-runners when firm appeared in the going description. Quick ground led to a walkover on Sunday at Newbury, where restrictions ban watering during winter.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in