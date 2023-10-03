Racing Post logo
'The plan is to get him to Ascot' - Alan King eyeing fantastic fourth Long Distance Cup with rejuvenated Trueshan

Trueshan: could head back to Ascot for the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day
Trueshan: could head back to Ascot for the Long Distance Cup on Champions DayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Alan King believes Trueshan is "back on track" following his Prix du Cadran success and says a bid for a fourth consecutive Long Distance Cup on Champions Day is next on the agenda for his popular stayer.

The seven-year-old powered to a four-length victory under Hollie Doyle at Longchamp on Saturday to provide connections with a third Group 1 triumph and could now attempt to repeat his achievement of 2021, when he followed up his Cadran win by defeating Coltrane at Ascot.

King said: "We’ll train him for that and the advantage is that it’s three weeks between Longchamp and Ascot, whereas two years ago we did it with a fortnight between. It gives him a bit more time. 

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 3 October 2023Last updated 16:42, 3 October 2023
