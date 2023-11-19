Sounds Russian recovering well from Gold Cup injury as Ruth Jefferson considers hurdling comeback in new year
Sounds Russian, who was brought down when still in contention at the 17th fence in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, came through a key date in his rehabilitation from injury on Friday as trainer Ruth Jefferson eyes a return to action in the new year.
Second under a big weight in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby and runner-up to Ahoy Senor in the Cotswold Chase last season, Sounds Russian suffered a knee injury when Ahoy Senor fell in front of him and brought him down in the Gold Cup.
The injury required surgery but his recovery has gone smoothly according to Jefferson, who has not ruled out the eight-year-old returning over hurdles when the time comes.
