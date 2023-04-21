Smart staying hurdler Buzz retired after failing to fire on Nottingham comeback

Buzz, winner of the Cesarewitch and Grade 2 Ascot Hurdle in 2021, and one-time leading hope for Stayers’ Hurdle glory, has been retired.

The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old, who beat Burning Victory by a length and a half in the historic Newmarket marathon, fractured his pelvis two months later at a time when he was considered one of the best staying hurdlers around.

He returned to action at Nottingham last Wednesday after a year and a half on the sidelines, finishing last of five behind Rajinsky in the Listed Further Flight Stakes.

His owners, Thurloe Thoroughbreds, announced the decision to retire Buzz on their website on Friday.

“Buzz was riding on a crest of a wave at the end of 2021 – favourite for the Long Walk Hurdle and vying for ante-post favouritism for the Stayers’ Hurdle before the pelvis fracture in late December,” the statement said.

“Buzz’s character has made him a horse to follow, but the fact that he has contributed to raising upwards of £150,000 alongside his fellow syndicate horse, Achelois, for our charity endeavours, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, has made it even more special. He can now have a long and healthy retirement."

Funeral details for John Spearing

Funeral details have been announced for former trainer John Spearing, who died last month aged 82 having sent out more than 800 winners on the Flat and over jumps.

The service will be held on Tuesday at St Catharine's Catholic Church, Lower High Street, Chipping Campden, GL55 6DZ, commencing at 10am.

Spearing, who had been Britain's second longest-serving trainer at the time of his retirement in January, enjoyed his most notable racing moments with top-class staying chaser Run And Skip, winner of the Welsh Grand National in 1985.

Funeral details for former jockey Peter Dever

The funeral of former jump jockey Peter Dever, who died last week at the age of 61, will be held at 1pm on Wednesday at Cheltenham Crematorium.

No flowers but donations in Peter Dever’s name to Racing Welfare or the Injured Jockeys Fund are requested.

Eoghan O'Grady announced as Cork racecourse manager

Cork has announced Eoghan O'Grady as its new racecourse manager to replace Andrew Hogan and the former trainer starts with immediate effect.

O'Grady said: "With the support of the board of directors and the hard-working team here I'm looking forward to this role. I'm grateful to Andrew Hogan for all his guidance since the start of the year and wish him well."

Based locally as a trainer, O'Grady held a licence from 2005 to December of last year and enjoyed success with the likes of Westerner Point, Mick The Jiver and On The Net.

Problem gambler loses duty of care appeal against Star Sports for recovery of £33,859 losses

A problem gambler who sued Star Sports for losses of £33,859, claiming he was owed a duty of care having allegedly admitted his problem to an employee at the firm's betting shop in London, has lost his case.

The judge at the London County Court did not believe a conversation had taken place between the claimant, Scott O’Brien, and a cashier at the bookmaker’s Knightsbridge branch.

O’Brien had claimed he told the cashier, who he recognised as a parent with a child at the same school as his own, that he "had a bit of a problem with gambling", and that the cashier should not tell his wife.

During the case, O’Brien admitted to gambling with other people’s money, with the judge agreeing with the point put forward by the legal team for Star Sports who said if that were the case, “the claim must fail as the money the claimant had lost was stolen or misappropriated”.

2023 Grand National attracts 7.5 million viewers on ITV

Around 7.5 million tuned in to watch Corach Rambler's victory in the Randox Grand National.

The figure, which was equivalent to the same amount that watched last year's running, was the highest one-minute audience peak of the year so far for a sporting event on ITV, beating the 7.1m viewers for the Six Nations match between England and Scotland in February.

The average viewing figure for the Grand National programme, which was broadcast on ITV's main channel, was 4.4m, which was up from 4.1m in 2022.

ITV broadcasted 15 races across the three-day meeting at Aintree, with five races from each of the day's cards.

