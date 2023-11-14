She's never had a Cheltenham winner - but now up-and-coming trainer is excited by 'live chance' of Paddy Power Gold Cup breakthrough
Laura Morgan is hoping to "make people sit up and take notice" by landing her biggest win in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday.
The progressive trainer sent out her first winner less than seven years ago and has only 25 horses to race in her Leicestershire yard but she is looking forward to taking on the top trainers in the £160,000 showpiece at Cheltenham and believes Notlongtillmay has "a live chance" of reversing Cheltenham Festival form with Stage Star.
Morgan, whose Percussion finished second in the Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree last weekend, also has Whistleinthedark in the first big handicap chase of the season and she said: "It's exciting for such a small yard. Although last season we had 40-odd horses in, we only have 25 to run this term because we have moved some of the older ones on and got plenty of three-year-olds as we try to improve the quality.
