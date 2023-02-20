Sherwood brothers set to star at Cheltenham preview night in London

Brothers Oliver and Simon Sherwood, each successful at the festival as both jockey and trainer, will be guests of honour at a special Cheltenham preview in London next month.

They will give their views on this year's meeting while recalling the great days, including Simon's remarkable victory on Desert Orchid in the 1989 Gold Cup, at Boisdale of Belgravia on Wednesday, March 8.

Tickets for the event, sponsored by Fitzdares, can be purchased from the restaurant.

