'She seems to really like it round there' - Finery out to enhance impressive Chelmsford record

Mick Appleby is hopeful his progressive mare Finery can maintain her impressive record at Chelmsford when she bids for a second success in nine days in the mile handicap (8.15 ) on Saturday evening.

The six-year-old mare has scored four times and finished runner-up twice in six starts at the course, and enhanced her strong form with a comfortable course-and-distance victory last week under apprentice Erika Parkinson.

The victory netted the daughter Al Kazeem her highest Racing Post Record of 82 and resulted in a 4lb raise to a mark of 76 as she steps back into Class 4 company for the first time since February.

"I'm not sure why she performs so well at the track," Appleby said. "It must just suit her way of running and she seems to really like it round there.

"She's pretty straightforward and won really well last time, she seems in good order and we hope she can go and win again. Erika seems to get on well with her and rides her again, so it's all positive signs and she can still win off this mark."

Last week's victory was Finery's first run in 81 days after a productive winter campaign that saw her win three times in 11 starts between September and March.

A similar route is likely to be plotted once more this term by Appleby, who also saddles Lion's Dream in the 1m2f apprentice handicap (5.15 ) earlier in the card.

"We'll probably give her a little break before winter, I'd think, perhaps just after this race," he added. "The plan after that would be to campaign her into the winter just like last year."

Spotlight comment

Came from off the pace to record her eighth career success in a Class 5 handicap over course and distance nine days ago; 4lb rise asks a stiffer question but a course-and-distance record of four wins and a second from five attempts (second over 1m2f on her other course visit) means she can't be dismissed.

Finery 20:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Erika Parkinson (5lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

