'She ran a very good race' - John Gosden eyes Coronation Cup defence for Emily Upjohn after Dubai return

Emily Upjohn is set to bid for back-to-back victories in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom on May 31 after an encouraging return from eight months off the track in last Saturday's Dubai Sheema Classic.

Ridden by John and Thady Gosden’s number one rider Kieran Shoemark for the first time in place of Frankie Dettori, Emily Upjohn settled well in mid-division in the early exchanges of the 12-runner contest. The $6 million Group 1 developed into two races in one after the front three, including winner Rebel’s Romance, got away turning for home. Like others from her part of the chasing pack, the mare finished off her race in promising fashion to take fifth, three and half lengths behind the winner.

Considering it was her first outing since the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last July, it was a highly respectable effort by the daughter of Dubawi, who is due back from Dubai on Thursday in company with stablemates Trawlerman, Nashwa and Lord North.