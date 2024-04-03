'She ran a very good race' - John Gosden eyes Coronation Cup defence for Emily Upjohn after Dubai return
Emily Upjohn is set to bid for back-to-back victories in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom on May 31 after an encouraging return from eight months off the track in last Saturday's Dubai Sheema Classic.
Ridden by John and Thady Gosden’s number one rider Kieran Shoemark for the first time in place of Frankie Dettori, Emily Upjohn settled well in mid-division in the early exchanges of the 12-runner contest. The $6 million Group 1 developed into two races in one after the front three, including winner Rebel’s Romance, got away turning for home. Like others from her part of the chasing pack, the mare finished off her race in promising fashion to take fifth, three and half lengths behind the winner.
Considering it was her first outing since the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last July, it was a highly respectable effort by the daughter of Dubawi, who is due back from Dubai on Thursday in company with stablemates Trawlerman, Nashwa and Lord North.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 17:00, 3 April 2024
- 'He's built like Mike Tyson' - Anglers Crag impressing Brian Ellison in Scottish Grand National build-up
- 'He was a lovely lad with a lovely personality' - Newmarket racing community reacts to death of Stefano Cherchi
- ‘It's just heartbreaking’ - racing in mourning following death of jockey Stefano Cherchi at the age of 23
- 'He looks capable of going in again' - who will be favoured by heavy ground at Catterick on Wednesday?
- The Grand National course is heavy in places - what happened the last four times the famous race took place on soft or heavy?
- 'He's built like Mike Tyson' - Anglers Crag impressing Brian Ellison in Scottish Grand National build-up
- 'He was a lovely lad with a lovely personality' - Newmarket racing community reacts to death of Stefano Cherchi
- ‘It's just heartbreaking’ - racing in mourning following death of jockey Stefano Cherchi at the age of 23
- 'He looks capable of going in again' - who will be favoured by heavy ground at Catterick on Wednesday?
- The Grand National course is heavy in places - what happened the last four times the famous race took place on soft or heavy?