Shadwell relocate entire stallion roster to Beech House Stud in Newmarket
Shadwell Estates are relocating their entire British stallion roster from Nunnery Stud in Norfolk to Beech House Stud in Newmarket, a process that is expected to be completed in the next week.
This year’s champion owners have last year’s champion racehorse Baaeed, who will have his first foals on the ground in 2024, and the popular Mohaather located at Nunnery Stud in Thetford. But they are to be permanently moved to Shadwell's Newmarket base where recently retired dual Group 1 winner Mostahdaf is already in residence.
The 230-acre Beech House Stud once stood stallions such as Nearco as well as Derby winners Crepello and St Paddy, and the stallion boxes still bear the plaques of the former illustrious sires, two of whom are buried at the property.
Published on 26 November 2023
Last updated 17:29, 26 November 2023
