'Serious horse' The Real Whacker set to bid for modern-day record win in Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday

The Real Whacker soars over a fence on his way to Brown Advisory success
The Real Whacker: will bid to defy 12st in the Paddy Power Gold CupCredit: Michael Steele

Gold Cup hope The Real Whacker is set to return to Cheltenham next weekend and bid to break the modern-day weight-carrying record in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

He will have top weight of 12st in the 2m4f handicap chase on Saturday, more than any winner has defied since Dunkirk scored under 12st 7lb in 1965.

The seven-year-old is unbeaten in three starts over fences at the track, completing the hat-trick when landing the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase over 3m at the Cheltenham festival in March.

David Carr

Published on 12 November 2023

Last updated 11:00, 12 November 2023

