'Safer and easier to jump' - BHA defends change to white obstacle markings as concerns mount in Ireland

The BHA has defended the change to white coloured markings on hurdles and fences in Britain after concerns were raised about Irish-trained horses jumping them and believes it has made obstacles "safer and easier" to negotiate.

British courses have changed to a white trim on obstacles following research by Exeter University into equine vision which found that alongside blue and bright yellow, the colour white would be seen more clearly by horses and they were unable to tell shades of red, orange and green apart, leading to difficulty judging distances to obstacles.

White was chosen to replace orange markings on guard rails, take-off boards and top boards in Britain due to its resistance to fading and the changes began to be rolled out across tracks in March last year.