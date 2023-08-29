Rob Hornby: the Arc always attracts the best horses worldwide and I think Westover is right up there with them

Rob Hornby believes King George runner-up Westover is right up there with the best in the world and thinks he has a leading chance in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe if conditions are in his favour.

The Juddmonte-owned colt finished sixth in last year’s Longchamp showpiece on very soft ground and connections are hoping for a sounder surface on October 1 for the dual top-level winner.

Westover was beaten just a head by Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot last month, recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 127, just 1lb shy of the winner, and trainer Ralph Beckett plans to head straight to Longchamp with the son of Frankel.