Rain-hit Carlisle cancelled on Monday with Bangor to inspect for Wednesday's fixture

Monday's meeting at Carlisle has been cancelled due to unsafe ground following heavy rain at the track.

The decision was made well before the scheduled 8am inspection after a further 6mm of rain overnight, with the heavy rain expected to continue through the morning.

The ground for the seven-race card, which had been due to feature a clash between Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque and Grade 2 winner Nells Son in a graduation chase, was described as soft, heavy in places on the chase course on Sunday.

In Carlisle's absence, Fakenham and Kempton provide the jumps action on Monday, with Wolverhampton staging an evening all-weather fixture. Strong winds with 40mph gusts are forecast at Fakenham and Wolverhampton.

Wednesday's fixture at Bangor is subject to a 2pm inspection on Monday.

Areas of standing water on the course are causing concern for officials at the Welsh track before its biggest meeting of the year, featuring a £40,000 handicap chase (2.05 ) and a Listed mares' novice chase (1.30 ).

Clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch said: "It's really disappointing after all the work the team has done getting debris off the course when it flooded three weeks ago. We had another 11mm last night and the rain just keeps topping it up.

"October was an incredibly wet month and we've been waiting for the River Dee to drop, but it hasn't had much opportunity to because it keeps raining.

"The rain has nearly passed through and we're going to have a look this afternoon and we'll give it every opportunity. It's our best raceday with some really good prize-money."

Storm-ravaged Uttoxeter has been unable to stage any racing since October 8 and is set to switch to an all-hurdle card in a bid to restart its season at the track on Saturday.

The course failed an inspection on the chase course on Monday morning and is to ask the BHA to alter the format to six hurdles races and a bumper.

The Staffordshire track has faced the brunt of both Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran in recent weeks and was forced to abandon its meeting on October 20, while its November 3 fixture was switched to Ffos Las.

The track recorded 173mm of rain through October, which was 70mm more than fell in the same period in 2022, and has had a further 41mm in November.

Read this next:

The track took it surprisingly well, considering that parts of it 'were under more than a foot of water'

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.