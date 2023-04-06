Racing to commemorate Stephen Lawrence's life and legacy 30 years on from his murder

All six race meetings across Britain on April 22 will stage events to commemorate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence on what will be the 30th anniversary of his murder.

The Jockey Club and Arena Racing Company (Arc) have donated title sponsorship of races at their fixtures at Nottingham and Brighton, while the main meetings of the day, the Coral Scottish Grand National card at Ayr and Newbury's Greenham Stakes day – along with Bangor and Thirsk – will also stage events to remember both Lawrence's life and the work of the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation.

Eighteen-year-old Stephen Lawrence was murdered as he waited at a bus stop in south east London in 1993. The battle staged by his parents and campaigners to establish justice for Stephen, and to highlight the initial indifference of the Metropolitan Police to the pursuit of his racist killers, became a landmark crusade which led directly to key changes to British criminal justice and equality legislation.

Stephen's mother Doreen (now Baroness) Lawrence, established the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation, which works in communities across Britain with the aim of fostering a more equal and inclusive society and to provide greater opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds.

With the support of Great British Racing, Josh Apiafi – the man who has pioneered racing's own diversity drive through the establishment of the Racing Pathway strategy – has worked closely with the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation on a variety of projects and believes the sport can do a lot to highlight their work.

"I’ve been working with the foundation since last year and was conscious that racing has some fantastic assets that could be brought to the cause to help raise awareness," said Apiafi.

"The 30th anniversary of Stephen’s death should be marked as a moment of national significance, with institutions at the heart of British life, such as our sport of horseracing, coming together to ensure that Stephen’s legacy continues to inspire change in classrooms, communities and careers, for generations to come. I’m extremely proud at the swiftness of our racecourses to respond to the call for support."

Josh Apiafi: "The 30th anniversary of Stephen’s death should be marked as a moment of national significance" Credit: Philip Brown

The foundation's chief executive, Jessica Neil, applauded the efforts being made by the sport to highlight the significance of April 22.

"To see an industry the size of horseracing lend its voice to Stephen’s story is truly inspiring," said Neil. "I would like to thank everyone that’s assisting in maximising the day’s awareness and what Stephen’s legacy represents, which is to broaden the view of young people to what's possible and create pathways into education and career opportunities which might not otherwise be open to them."

Neil added: "My team at the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation have been working closely with Josh and Lee [Moulson] and together we hope to inspire a more equitable, inclusive society, and to foster opportunities for marginalised young people across the UK, in order that they are able to fully explore their own potential.

"Baroness Lawrence’s vision, encapsulated in the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation, is that every young person, regardless of their background, has the opportunity and support to flourish in a society that treats them with fairness and respect."

More details on Stephen's life and the work of the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation can be found at

is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.