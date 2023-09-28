Racing Post logo
Britain

Punting pointers and Spotlight views on champion jockey William Buick's seven rides on day one of the Cambridgeshire meeting

William Buick: has seven rides at Newmarket on Thursday
William Buick: has seven rides at Newmarket on ThursdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

William Buick enjoyed a treble on the first day of the Cambridgeshire meeting on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket last year and has a good book of rides for Thursday’s card.

Four of the champion jockey’s seven mounts are for trainer Charlie Appleby, whose stable has hit top form this month.

Duke’s Command

1.50 Newmarket: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 1m

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: Appleby has a 2-3 record with two-year-olds on the Rowley Mile this season and a 33 per cent strike-rate with such runners in the past five seasons.

Spotlight comment: 1,600,000gns yearling; second living foal; dam placed at 5.5f-8.5f (including US; RPR 86), sister to Group 1 winners Minding (multiple mile-1m4f), Empress Josephine (mile) and Tuesday (1m4f) out of mile Group 1 winner Lillie Langtry, an excellent family; Dubawi colt who makes serious appeal on paper and the stable won this in 2017 with their top-notcher Ghaiyyath.

Duke's Command13:50 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Stormy Waves

2.25 Newmarket: Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap, 1m

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: 4lb better off with the reopposing Blown Away for a length and three-quarter defeat to that rival at Chelmsford last time.

Spotlight comment: Third on first two starts (7f, good/soft) and, having been gelded, he was beaten about two lengths by Blown Away when runner-up at Chelmsford (mile, all-weather) last time; this 525,000gns yearling is open to improvement for his powerful yard.

Stormy Waves14:25 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Kinta

3.00 Newmarket: British EBF 40th Anniversary Premier Fillies' Handicap, 6f

Trainer: George Boughey

Punting pointer: Buick has ridden this filly on four of her six starts and has a 23 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Boughey, although you would have lost £16.85 by putting £1 on each mount.

Spotlight comment: Looked promising at two, winning her first two starts (6f, all-weather) before chasing home Lezoo in an Ascot Group 3 last July; ended her juvenile campaign with two lesser efforts and had wind surgery in November; raced freely and didn't get home over 7f on last week's belated return; hood added and drop in trip may help; perhaps a shade high in the weights though.

Kinta15:00 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Legend Of Time 

3.35 Newmarket: Tattersalls Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: Appleby has won two of the last three runnings of the Tattersalls Stakes. La Barrosa similarly arrived off the back of a debut win to score in 2020, while subsequent top-level winner Modern Games had more experience when prevailing the following year.

Spotlight comment: 150,000gns yearling; went off favourite at Haydock (mile, good) and he got up in the nick of time to deny Wafei who runs in the opening maiden on this card; a good run from the latter would heighten interest in him and he's undoubtedly promising, although dropping back to 7f asks some questions.

Legend Of Time15:35 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Victory Dance

4.45 Newmarket: Graham Budd Art & Memorabilia Auction Handicap, 1m4f

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: Appleby has saddled two runners in this 1m4f handicap and both won – Frontiersman in 2016 and Dhahabi last year.

Spotlight comment: Flopped when upped to 1m4f in first-time blinkers at Ascot last time and he needs to be an entirely different proposition just 19 days on; however, the headgear is removed and this three-year-old had shown considerable promise in Listed races earlier in the campaign; in top hands and is not written off.

Victory Dance16:45 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Ventura Rascal

5.18 Newmarket: Racing Welfare Handicap, 1m

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Punting pointer: Ryan’s record on the Rowley Mile may be offputting to punters as he has a four per cent strike-rate (2-48) at the track in the last five seasons.

Spotlight comment: In a first-time tongue-tie (retained) he returned to form with a front-running second at Ayr (1m, good to soft) last Thursday; has won on good/good to firm ground; can make another bold bid.

Ventura Rascal17:18 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Pjanoo

5.53 Newmarket: Newmarket Challenge Whip Handicap, 1m2f

Trainer Richard Spencer

Punting pointer Pjanoo is the only horse in the five-runner field to have won on turf this season, showing improved form since cheekpieces have been fitted on his last two starts.

Spotlight comment Won in first-time cheekpieces (retained) at Windsor (mile, good to firm) last month and kept on well for close fourth at Wolverhampton (8.6f, AW) last time; there can be optimism he'll be fine now back up in trip in this small field and he's a strong candidate in what looks a weak race.

Pjanoo17:53 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Spencer

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 07:09, 28 September 2023
