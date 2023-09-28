Punting pointers and Spotlight views on champion jockey William Buick's seven rides on day one of the Cambridgeshire meeting

William Buick enjoyed a treble on the first day of the Cambridgeshire meeting on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket last year and has a good book of rides for Thursday’s card .

Four of the champion jockey’s seven mounts are for trainer Charlie Appleby , whose stable has hit top form this month.

1.50 Newmarket: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 1m

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: Appleby has a 2-3 record with two-year-olds on the Rowley Mile this season and a 33 per cent strike-rate with such runners in the past five seasons.

Spotlight comment: 1,600,000gns yearling; second living foal; dam placed at 5.5f-8.5f (including US; RPR 86), sister to Group 1 winners Minding (multiple mile-1m4f), Empress Josephine (mile) and Tuesday (1m4f) out of mile Group 1 winner Lillie Langtry, an excellent family; Dubawi colt who makes serious appeal on paper and the stable won this in 2017 with their top-notcher Ghaiyyath.

Duke's Command 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.25 Newmarket: Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap, 1m

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: 4lb better off with the reopposing Blown Away for a length and three-quarter defeat to that rival at Chelmsford last time.

Spotlight comment: Third on first two starts (7f, good/soft) and, having been gelded, he was beaten about two lengths by Blown Away when runner-up at Chelmsford (mile, all-weather) last time; this 525,000gns yearling is open to improvement for his powerful yard.

Stormy Waves 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.00 Newmarket: British EBF 40th Anniversary Premier Fillies' Handicap, 6f

Trainer: George Boughey

Punting pointer: Buick has ridden this filly on four of her six starts and has a 23 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Boughey, although you would have lost £16.85 by putting £1 on each mount.

Spotlight comment: Looked promising at two, winning her first two starts (6f, all-weather) before chasing home Lezoo in an Ascot Group 3 last July; ended her juvenile campaign with two lesser efforts and had wind surgery in November; raced freely and didn't get home over 7f on last week's belated return; hood added and drop in trip may help; perhaps a shade high in the weights though.

Kinta 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

3.35 Newmarket: Tattersalls Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: Appleby has won two of the last three runnings of the Tattersalls Stakes. La Barrosa similarly arrived off the back of a debut win to score in 2020, while subsequent top-level winner Modern Games had more experience when prevailing the following year.

Spotlight comment: 150,000gns yearling; went off favourite at Haydock (mile, good) and he got up in the nick of time to deny Wafei who runs in the opening maiden on this card; a good run from the latter would heighten interest in him and he's undoubtedly promising, although dropping back to 7f asks some questions.

Legend Of Time 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.45 Newmarket: Graham Budd Art & Memorabilia Auction Handicap, 1m4f

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: Appleby has saddled two runners in this 1m4f handicap and both won – Frontiersman in 2016 and Dhahabi last year.

Spotlight comment: Flopped when upped to 1m4f in first-time blinkers at Ascot last time and he needs to be an entirely different proposition just 19 days on; however, the headgear is removed and this three-year-old had shown considerable promise in Listed races earlier in the campaign; in top hands and is not written off.

Victory Dance 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5.18 Newmarket: Racing Welfare Handicap, 1m

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Punting pointer: Ryan’s record on the Rowley Mile may be offputting to punters as he has a four per cent strike-rate (2-48) at the track in the last five seasons.

Spotlight comment: In a first-time tongue-tie (retained) he returned to form with a front-running second at Ayr (1m, good to soft) last Thursday; has won on good/good to firm ground; can make another bold bid.

Ventura Rascal 17:18 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Kevin Ryan

5.53 Newmarket: Newmarket Challenge Whip Handicap, 1m2f

Trainer Richard Spencer

Punting pointer Pjanoo is the only horse in the five-runner field to have won on turf this season, showing improved form since cheekpieces have been fitted on his last two starts.

Spotlight comment Won in first-time cheekpieces (retained) at Windsor (mile, good to firm) last month and kept on well for close fourth at Wolverhampton (8.6f, AW) last time; there can be optimism he'll be fine now back up in trip in this small field and he's a strong candidate in what looks a weak race.

Pjanoo 17:53 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Spencer

Read these next:

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: assessing the top contenders for Sunday's big race

Who will win the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp based on previous trends?

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.