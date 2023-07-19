Promising Commonwealth Cup form to be tested again with 'thriving' Rumstar aimed at Group 3 Hackwood Stakes

Jonathan Portman is taking heart from Rumstar's fine effort in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot as he prepares to field him in Saturday's Group 3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes (3.00 ) at Newbury.

A winner at Glorious Goodwood last year, Rumstar went on to land the Cornwallis before a two-and-a-half-length fifth in the Commonwealth Cup last month.

The form of that race was boosted on Saturday when the winner Shaquille followed up in style in the July Cup, while third-placed Swingalong won a Group 3 race at York.