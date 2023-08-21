Racing Post logo
Praise for Sunday Series but trainers call for 'appearance money' for stable staff

Derry Lad wins a Super Series race at Hamilton in May but failed to land the £100,000 bonus at Sandown on Sunday
Derry Lad wins a Sunday Series race at Hamilton in May but failed to land the £100,000 bonus at Sandown at the weekendCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Strong prize-money and growing audiences were praised at the conclusion of this year's Sky Bet Sunday Series, but calls for increased financial support have been made by trainers to offset the toll on stable staff.

The series concluded for the third year at Sandown on Sunday evening, with up to £1.2 million handed out in prize-money alongside bonuses for the leading trainer and jockey across six fixtures and £100,000 available to connections of any horse who was able to win three times.

While Worcestershire-based trainer Ian Williams capitalised on the increased prize-money by sending runners to each of the six fixtures, he felt better incentives for all competing stable staff would be a welcome addition should the series return next year.

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 21 August 2023Last updated 19:25, 21 August 2023
