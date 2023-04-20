Popular former trainer John Spearing to be remembered at funeral service on Tuesday

Funeral details have been announced for the former trainer John Spearing, who died last month aged 82 having sent out more than 800 winners on the Flat and over jumps.

The service will be held on Tuesday at St Catharine's Catholic Church, Lower High Street, Chipping Campden, GL55 6DZ, commencing at 10am.

Spearing, who had been Britain's second-longest-serving trainer at the time of his retirement in January, enjoyed his most notable racing moments with top-class staying chaser Run And Skip, winner of the Welsh Grand National in 1985.

Problem gambler loses duty of care appeal against Star Sports for recovery of £33,859 losses

A problem gambler who sued Star Sports for losses of £33,859, claiming he was owed a duty of care having allegedly admitted his problem to an employee at the firm's betting shop in London, has lost his case.

The judge at the London County Court did not believe a conversation had taken place between the claimant, Scott O’Brien, and a cashier at the bookmaker’s Knightsbridge branch.

O’Brien had claimed he told the cashier, who he recognised as a parent with a child at the same school as his own, that he "had a bit of a problem with gambling", and that the cashier should not tell his wife.

During the case, O’Brien admitted to gambling with other people’s money, with the judge agreeing with the point put forward by the legal team for Star Sports who said if that were the case, “the claim must fail as the money the claimant had lost was stolen or misappropriated”.

2023 Grand National attracts 7.5 million viewers on ITV

Around 7.5 million tuned in to watch Corach Rambler's victory in the Randox Grand National.

The figure, which was equivalent to the same amount that watched last year's running, was the highest one-minute audience peak of the year so far for a sporting event on ITV, beating the 7.1m viewers for the Six Nations match between England and Scotland in February.

The average viewing figure for the Grand National programme, which was broadcast on ITV's main channel, was 4.4m, which was up from 4.1m in 2022.

ITV broadcasted 15 races across the three-day meeting at Aintree, with five races from each of the day's cards.

