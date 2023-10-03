'He was a great man who gave his life to racing' - popular former jump jockey and trainer Paul Burgoyne dies aged 71

Former successful jump jockey and Flat trainer Paul Burgoyne died last weekend at the age of 71.

Burgoyne was a popular figure on southern tracks, especially on the all-weather circuit, and as a trainer he had the knack of being very successful in getting the best out of mainly modest material.

In his riding days he served a three-year apprenticeship with Toby Balding and rode his first two winners as a jockey for Roddy Armytage in 1974. After scoring on Dragon Hill at Fontwell in January of that year, he followed up on 20-1 shot Mr Flyer six weeks later in the prestigious Highclere Hurdle at Newbury. That victory was the biggest of his riding career which included 30 winners, of which he later nominated Fighting Taffy as the best horse he ever rode.

He later started training at Wantage in 1981 and celebrated a winner with his very first runner, when Long John won a selling hurdle at Newton Abbot in October that year.

Burgoyne enjoyed his best season in the training ranks with ten winners in 2010, including four-time winner Irene Kennet.

Primarily a Flat trainer, he was later based at nearby Childrey and then Upper Lambourn before settling at Shepton Montague, near Wincanton.

He bowed out from the training ranks on a high in February 2018, when his final runner Runaiocht won on the all-weather at Kempton under Oisin Murphy.

Irene Kennet: improved over 20lb under Burgoyne's care Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Liam Keniry rode Burgoyne’s most successful horse West Leake, who joined the ‘100 club’ on the Flat. He said: "Paul was a great man who gave his life to racing. I rode for him a lot and rode West Leake, whom Paul did a fine job with as he won ten times for him.

"It was a pleasure to ride for him. He had moderate horses but got plenty out of them."

Classic-winning jockey Tom Queally was also keen to pay tribute, and said: "Our friendship was something I was very proud of and he's a big loss to the racing community. Riding for him grew into a friendship that lasted forever and meant a huge amount to me. It's very sad."

Burgoyne is survived by three children, Simon, Mark and Lucia.