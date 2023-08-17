'It’s nice to confirm what we’ve been seeing at home' - Ollie Sangster considering Group 2 for unbeaten juvenile

Trainer Ollie Sangster has identified the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes as a potential target for Per Contra after he extended his winning run to two at Ffos Las on Wednesday.

Owned by Wathnan Racing , who have stormed on to the British racing scene this summer with a select group of horses including Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, St Leger ante-post favourite Gregory, Isaac Shelby and Remarquee, the two-year-old has won his two starts by a combined total of eight lengths.

Per Contra holds entries for the Betfred Champagne Stakes (Doncaster, September 16), Royal Lodge (Newmarket, September 30) and the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October, and Sangster is excited by his promise.