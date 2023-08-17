'It’s nice to confirm what we’ve been seeing at home' - Ollie Sangster considering Group 2 for unbeaten juvenile

Trainer Ollie Sangster has identified the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes as a potential target for Per Contra after he extended his winning run to two at Ffos Las on Wednesday.
Owned by Wathnan Racing, who have stormed on to the British racing scene this summer with a select group of horses including Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, St Leger ante-post favourite Gregory, Isaac Shelby and Remarquee, the two-year-old has won his two starts by a combined total of eight lengths.
Per Contra holds entries for the Betfred Champagne Stakes (Doncaster, September 16), Royal Lodge (Newmarket, September 30) and the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October, and Sangster is excited by his promise.
