Patrick Neville 'not afraid of anyone' as he plots King George upset with The Real Whacker

Patrick Neville is not running scared of any of The Real Whacker's rivals, with the trainer confident his stable star will be ideally suited to the demands of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

With the Christmas highlight lacking a standout contender, the race has a wide-open look to it and Neville believes The Real Whacker should not be discounted despite his below-par comeback in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

"It's wide-open, there's no real standout horse and I wouldn't be afraid of anyone in there," the trainer said. "They're all good horses but a couple of them have had a couple of tough runs and hopefully we're fresh and well. Everyone has their chance.