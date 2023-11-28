'Owning him is one of my greatest privileges' - Michael Buckley gears up for return of superstar hurdler Constitution Hill

Michael Buckley , who must be the envy of his peers given he owns Constitution Hill , is relishing the build-up to the return of his megastar hurdler this weekend and on Tuesday laid bare how much his unbeaten six-year-old means to him.

Buckley's white silks are well known in the sport and Constitution Hill has sported them since his breakthrough win at Sandown nearly two years ago.

Since then, the seven-time winner has blossomed into hurdling's dominant force and he enjoyed a perfect campaign last term, which started in Newcastle's Fighting Fifth and also included an easy victory in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.