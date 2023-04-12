NTF seeks further information in the case of gambled-on horse withdrawn by stewards

The National Trainers Federation has approached the BHA on behalf of Sean Curran to seek further detail in the case of , the gambled-on horse withdrawn by stewards at Exeter on Tuesday at the behest of the authority's integrity department.

The trainer was interviewed by stewards about Aces Full, who was backed into 9-4 favourite from an opening show of 14-1, before what was set to be his first start since being pulled up in October on his sole run for the yard.

Curran was asked to provide details concerning "the selection of the race for the gelding, their expectations for today, and the riding instructions given".

The horse was subsequently withdrawn by the stewards and the matter referred to the integrity department, a situation .

Curran continued to give media interviews on Wednesday, while the BHA refused to offer any comment on an ongoing integrity investigation. It is not believed there is currently any restriction on future entries being made for Aces Full.

The Racing Post has received a number of letters about the matter, expressing concern over the lack of transparency around the decision by the BHA.

The NTF's chief executive Paul Johnson said: "We are in dialogue with the BHA to understand the situation that led to the withdrawal of Aces Full before the race at Exeter on Tuesday."

In four starts under rules in Ireland, Aces Full had managed no better than sixth, while after his debut for Curran at Stratford last October, the trainer had told stewards he had been pulled up when making a noise.

The BHA's integrity department also directed the stewards at Wolverhampton to hold an inquiry into a gamble on before the but, after interviewing trainer Barry Brennan, the horse was allowed to run and won comfortably at 7-2, beating the Curran-trained favourite, .

