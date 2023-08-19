Racing Post logo
'Nobody ever listens to us' - trainers hit out over threat to grassroots racing from premierisation

Jim Goldie
Jim Goldie: "I don't think it's a good idea to take money away from the bottom level to go to the top"Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainers reacting to claims that racing's grassroots will bear the "pain" of premierisation have suggested the sport's authorities do not listen to those at the bottom of the sport.

Thirsk chief executive James Sanderson warned this week that plans for almost £2 million in prize-money to be rerouted from the lower to the upper tier of the sport as part of a radical restructuring could lead to a fall of "£500 or £600 a race" in purses at the core courses not staging premier fixtures.

Sanderson was responding to comments from BHA chief operating officer Richard Wayman, who said that funding the two-year trial fixtures with enhanced purses in a protected window, branded as 'premierisation', involves "the redistribution of money from elsewhere".

David CarrReporter
Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 17:08, 19 August 2023
