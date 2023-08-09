Newbury chief executive Julian Thick to step down after ten years at the helm

Julian Thick is set to step down from his role as chief executive of Newbury racecourse, it was announced on Wednesday.

Thick, who has been in his position at the premier dual-purpose track since 2013, will leave no later than March 31 next year.

He oversaw the completion of large-scale development on land surrounding the course, which he said had "created a stunning setting to run racing and revolutionised the racecourse into a vibrant community where people like to live".

However, there were challenges to manage, with a controversial Christmas carnival launched at the Coral Gold Cup meeting last year proving a major loss-maker and putting a £670,000 dent in 2022 profits.

Another issue came last summer when owners and trainers boycotted a race because of prize-money, which the track took steps to address this year by increasing its offering by 16 per cent.

The Berkshire course has suffered declining attendances but in July welcomed its biggest crowd since the pandemic, when a performance by Tom Jones after the track's Super Sprint card helped attract just short of 19,000 racegoers.

Newbury: operated as a vaccination clinic during the pandemic Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That fixture will next season be screened on Sky Sports Racing rather than Racing TV after Thick helped strike a five-year deal with the broadcaster and The Racing Partnership in 2021, an agreement he described at the time as "exciting".

Reflecting on his pending departure, Thick said: “I think the time is right for a fresh challenge. The redevelopment is now complete and the racecourse is in a strong position with a very positive future.

"I have really enjoyed my ten years here and am grateful to the fantastic team that Newbury has in place. It is my intention to take some time out with my family next year before seeking a new challenge.”

Racecourse chairman Dominic Burke said: “Everyone at Newbury is very appreciative of what Julian has delivered during his ten-year tenure.

"He guided the racecourse through the global pandemic with great skill and calm. The redevelopment is now complete and his successor will inherit a strong racecourse infrastructure and good financial platform on which to build an exciting future for the racecourse, as a world-class racing facility.”

Before his departure, Thick will help in the search for his successor and aid in the handing over of his responsibilities. His departure follows the exit of clerk of the course Keith Ottesen, who leaves Newbury after five years in September for a similar role in Saudi Arabia.

Ottesen will be replaced by George Hill, who arrives from Arena Racing Company having been clerk of the course at Lingfield, Brighton and Fontwell.

Read more:

Tom Jones helps Newbury achieve its biggest crowd post-Covid

Controversial Christmas carnival loss hits Newbury's profits by £670,000

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.