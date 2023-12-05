Much-loved Yorkshire-based jockey Jock Skilling remembered by Mick Easterby after death at the age of 86

Mick Easterby has paid tribute to jockey and recognised local figure Jock Skilling following his death at the age of 86.

Scottish-born Skilling rode for nearly 30 years and was a regular at the Yorkshire tracks during the 1960s, partnering the likes of Granville Greta, Boismoss and Workboy.

He rode regularly for Ernie Davey and Easterby, who gave him the ride on Lochnager, the best horse he ever rode.

Skilling was in action during a great age for the riding ranks with Lester Piggott and Willie Carson among his rivals, although some parts of his career were impacted by injuries, including a car crash in 1965 in which he broke both legs and an arm.

Skilling went on to train for four years from a yard in Malton, where he lived for most of his life, and enjoyed his last success as a rider in 1982. After retirement he ran a local shop and restaurant in the racing village.

Mick Easterby said: "Jock was a very, very good man. He was a great work-rider as well as a jockey and knew his job backwards. He was also one of my assistants as well and was very knowledgeable, one of the best judges you could see, and he was a brave man too. He was a brilliant man and he'll be missed."

Jock Skilling CV

Full name James Fulton Skilling

Born Annbank, Ayrshire, September 29, 1937

Apprenticed to Ernie Davey, Malton 1953-59

First winner El's First, seller, Catterick, May 23, 1956

Notable winners Granville Greta (3 wins in 1959), Boismoss (3 wins in 1967), Workboy (1 win in 1971)

Best mount Lochnager, unplaced in York handicap, May 1975

Last winner as jockey Warrenice Lad in a seller at Pontefract, July 5, 1982.

Most wins in a season 15 in 1969

Stables as trainer Whitewall Stables, Malton 1976-80

First winner as trainer Hemingway, handicap hurdle, Nottingham, March 22, 1977